Ecuador Rejects Foreign Bases: A Blow to Noboa's Strategy

Ecuador's recent referendum results indicate strong opposition to a measure allowing foreign military bases. Nearly two-thirds voted against it, with 61% rejecting a constitutional assembly proposal. The outcome is a setback for President Daniel Noboa, whose governance faces criticism amid economic and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 08:31 IST
Ecuador's referendum results have delivered a firm rejection of foreign military bases on its soil, underscoring a significant challenge for President Daniel Noboa. Nearly two-thirds of voters opposed the measure, while a separate proposal to convene a constitutional assembly also faced defeat.

The backlash reflects growing unease among the electorate, already alarmed by Ecuador's escalating security crisis and recent decisions like the cancellation of a diesel subsidy. Political analyst Cristian Carpio notes these issues have eroded Noboa's governance, as voters grapple with discontent and election fatigue.

While Noboa expresses respect for the voters' decision, the outcome casts doubt on his strategies to combat organized crime. Meanwhile, Washington, acknowledging Noboa as a critical partner against drug trafficking, underscores a continued bilateral security agenda despite the vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

