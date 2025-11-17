Ecuador Rejects Foreign Bases: A Blow to Noboa's Strategy

Ecuador's referendum results have delivered a firm rejection of foreign military bases on its soil, underscoring a significant challenge for President Daniel Noboa. Nearly two-thirds of voters opposed the measure, while a separate proposal to convene a constitutional assembly also faced defeat.

The backlash reflects growing unease among the electorate, already alarmed by Ecuador's escalating security crisis and recent decisions like the cancellation of a diesel subsidy. Political analyst Cristian Carpio notes these issues have eroded Noboa's governance, as voters grapple with discontent and election fatigue.

While Noboa expresses respect for the voters' decision, the outcome casts doubt on his strategies to combat organized crime. Meanwhile, Washington, acknowledging Noboa as a critical partner against drug trafficking, underscores a continued bilateral security agenda despite the vote.

