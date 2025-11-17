NDA Gears Up for New Bihar Government Formation

In a bid to discuss the formation of the new government in Bihar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha met with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan, who was the BJP's election in-charge in Bihar, hosted the meetings at his residence.

Vinod Tawde, the BJP's political affairs in-charge for Bihar, was also present during the discussions. The meetings took place as the NDA prepared to form a government following its decisive victory in the state assembly polls.

Sources indicate that the meetings touched upon the representation of Manjhi's and Kushwaha's parties in the new state cabinet. Meanwhile, a notification from the cabinet secretariat department scheduled a final meeting of the outgoing cabinet to authorize Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take necessary steps toward dissolving the current assembly.

