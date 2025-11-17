Controversy Unfolds at Raj Bhavan: Allegations Prompt Search Operation

In a dramatic twist, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is set to supervise a security operation at the Raj Bhavan on Monday following serious allegations by Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Banerjee accused Bose of harboring "BJP criminals" and arming them with weapons. In response, a comprehensive search will be conducted by a joint team of the Kolkata Police and central forces, with Governor Bose at the helm.

With members of civil society and journalists in tow, the search aims to verify claims of arms hidden within the estate. Bose's legal consultation over these allegations marks a new chapter in the ongoing political friction.