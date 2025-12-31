Punjab Stands Against BJP's 'Anti-Poor' MGNREGA Overhaul

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of driving an 'anti-poor' agenda by overhauling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Cheema claimed that the newly introduced VB-G RAM G Act effectively strips the poor of their right to livelihood.

Speaking after the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution opposing the VB-G RAM G Act, Cheema highlighted unpaid dues under MGNREGA of over Rs 23,000 crore, which he believes expose the reality behind the BJP's reform narrative. According to Cheema, the BJP's decision to shift 40% of the financial responsibility to states undermines India's federal framework.

Cheema further criticized the BJP for allegedly ignoring the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj 2024-25. He argued that the committee recommended releasing pending funds promptly, not the restrictive reforms introduced. Despite these challenges, Punjab remains resolute in supporting its workers, while Congress-led states remain silent.