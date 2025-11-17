Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: A Political Balancing Act
Speculation about a cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka persists as ministerial hopefuls openly lobby for inclusion. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's New Delhi trip to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge could discuss the reshuffle, which insiders say may confirm Siddaramaiah's continuation and affect Deputy CM Shivakumar's prospects.
Speculation over a potential cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka has reached new heights, with ministerial hopefuls openly expressing their aspirations. This comes as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah travels to New Delhi for talks with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who may discuss the political changes on the horizon.
According to party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the reshuffle, it could confirm Siddaramaiah's completion of his current term. Such a development would significantly reduce the likelihood of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar securing the top position, despite prior speculations of a power-sharing arrangement.
The reshuffle fervor comes amid open demands from legislators like Hungund Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Abbayya Prasad, signaling a power play within Karnataka's political landscape. The state's current sanctioned ministerial strength includes two vacant berths, which could potentially resolve some of the political contention among aspirants.
