Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: A Political Balancing Act

Speculation about a cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka persists as ministerial hopefuls openly lobby for inclusion. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's New Delhi trip to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge could discuss the reshuffle, which insiders say may confirm Siddaramaiah's continuation and affect Deputy CM Shivakumar's prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:10 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: A Political Balancing Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Speculation over a potential cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka has reached new heights, with ministerial hopefuls openly expressing their aspirations. This comes as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah travels to New Delhi for talks with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who may discuss the political changes on the horizon.

According to party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the reshuffle, it could confirm Siddaramaiah's completion of his current term. Such a development would significantly reduce the likelihood of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar securing the top position, despite prior speculations of a power-sharing arrangement.

The reshuffle fervor comes amid open demands from legislators like Hungund Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Abbayya Prasad, signaling a power play within Karnataka's political landscape. The state's current sanctioned ministerial strength includes two vacant berths, which could potentially resolve some of the political contention among aspirants.

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

 India
2
Unraveling the Red Fort Conspiracy: A Deep Dive into the 'White Collar' Terror Network

Unraveling the Red Fort Conspiracy: A Deep Dive into the 'White Collar' Terr...

 India
3
KVS Castings Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Financial Growth

KVS Castings Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Financial Growth

 India
4
Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025