Tensions and Diplomacy: The Uncertain Path to a Putin-Trump Summit

The Kremlin has indicated a willingness to host another summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump once preparations are finalized. These plans follow their unsuccessful August meeting in Alaska, where the leaders did not reach a resolution on the Ukraine conflict.

A follow-up summit had been scheduled in Budapest, but it was abruptly canceled by Trump. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Moscow's displeasure on Monday over a proposed U.S. bill backed by Trump and Republicans, which seeks to impose additional sanctions on countries that maintain business ties with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)