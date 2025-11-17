Left Menu

Tensions and Diplomacy: The Uncertain Path to a Putin-Trump Summit

The Kremlin expressed a desire for a future summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, despite previous cancellations and tensions over a U.S. sanctions bill. Their last meeting in Alaska failed to resolve ongoing issues, especially concerning the war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:17 IST
Tensions and Diplomacy: The Uncertain Path to a Putin-Trump Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has indicated a willingness to host another summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump once preparations are finalized. These plans follow their unsuccessful August meeting in Alaska, where the leaders did not reach a resolution on the Ukraine conflict.

A follow-up summit had been scheduled in Budapest, but it was abruptly canceled by Trump. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Moscow's displeasure on Monday over a proposed U.S. bill backed by Trump and Republicans, which seeks to impose additional sanctions on countries that maintain business ties with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

 India
2
Unraveling the Red Fort Conspiracy: A Deep Dive into the 'White Collar' Terror Network

Unraveling the Red Fort Conspiracy: A Deep Dive into the 'White Collar' Terr...

 India
3
KVS Castings Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Financial Growth

KVS Castings Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Financial Growth

 India
4
Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025