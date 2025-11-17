Political Accusations Fly as Deputy CM Blasts Akhilesh Yadav Over 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya sharply criticized Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, dismissing his 'vote theft' allegations regarding the Bihar Assembly election. Maurya accused Yadav of making 'false allegations' and failing to learn from his ally Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

In an interview with ANI, Maurya remarked that Bihar's electorate has initiated the 'end of casteism and nepotism', adding that Yadav will face a similar outcome in Uttar Pradesh. He further condemned Yadav's politics, labeling it as 'fake' and intolerable in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Following Mahagathbandhan's defeat in Bihar, Yadav labeled their defeat a result of an 'electoral conspiracy' orchestrated by SIR. He declared that such tactics would no longer be influential elsewhere, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the NDA celebrated a substantial victory, with BJP securing 89 out of the 243 total seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)