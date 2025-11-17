Rathore Takes Helm: New Leadership in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

In a significant political shift, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has been appointed as the new prime minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This development came after the regional assembly successfully passed a no-confidence motion against the incumbent, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq of Tehreek-i-Insaf.

The motion, initiated by PPP lawmaker Qasim Majeed, received overwhelming support with 36 out of 52 assembly members voting in favor. Rathore's backing included 27 votes from the Pakistan Peoples Party and an additional 9 from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, surpassing the required simple majority of 27.

This leadership change marks the fourth such transition in the current assembly's tenure, reflecting substantial political realignments, particularly the shift of several PTI lawmakers to the PPP ranks earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)