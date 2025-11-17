Left Menu

Rathore Takes Helm: New Leadership in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore of the Pakistan Peoples Party was elected prime minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following a successful no-confidence motion against Chaudhry Anwarul Haq. Rathore secured 36 votes in the 52-member assembly, surpassing the 27-vote threshold needed for election. His election marks the fourth leadership change since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:55 IST
In a significant political shift, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has been appointed as the new prime minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This development came after the regional assembly successfully passed a no-confidence motion against the incumbent, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq of Tehreek-i-Insaf.

The motion, initiated by PPP lawmaker Qasim Majeed, received overwhelming support with 36 out of 52 assembly members voting in favor. Rathore's backing included 27 votes from the Pakistan Peoples Party and an additional 9 from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, surpassing the required simple majority of 27.

This leadership change marks the fourth such transition in the current assembly's tenure, reflecting substantial political realignments, particularly the shift of several PTI lawmakers to the PPP ranks earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

