Controversy and Allegations Rise Post Bihar Elections

The RJD, which only secured 25 seats in the Bihar elections, is contesting the legitimacy of the results, citing alleged EVM irregularities. Party members, including Jagdanand Singh and Bhai Virendra, vowed to challenge the outcome in court. Internal strife within RJD reflects deeper political tensions and dissatisfaction with the election results.

In the aftermath of the Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has raised serious allegations of irregularities, claiming the election results do not mirror the public's will and suggesting electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering.

Senior RJD figures like Jagdanand Singh have voiced plans to move to court, underscoring internal tensions and public disbelief in the election's legitimacy. Calls for a return to ballot paper voting have also emerged.

Amidst electoral defeat, intra-party conflicts within the RJD have intensified, with accusations flying, notably from Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya, implicating party dynamics and leadership choices in the losses and signaling broader dissatisfaction.

