Putin's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide, Nikolay Patrushev, engaged in high-level discussions with India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, addressing crucial aspects of India-Russia bilateral relations.

The conversations were predominantly centered around President Putin's forthcoming visit to India next month, as reported by insider sources.

This visit, set for early December, will mark another chapter in the ongoing strategic partnership between India and Russia, potentially yielding significant outcomes. In the lead-up to the summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in Moscow to coordinate with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

