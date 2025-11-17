Supreme Court to Hear Case on Trump's Controversial Border Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday its decision to hear a case concerning the Trump administration's defense of the metering policy along the U.S.-Mexico border. This policy, limiting the processing of asylum claims at ports of entry, has been contentious, with a lower court ruling it violated federal law.

The metering policy, rescinded by President Joe Biden, allowed immigration officials to halt asylum processing at capacity-stressed ports. It is separate from the broader asylum ban reinstated by Trump, facing its own legal battles. The Supreme Court aims to issue a ruling by June on whether asylum seekers stopped at the border have 'arrived in' the U.S. under the law.

The legal debate hinges on the interpretation of the term 'arrive in,' affecting asylum processing at border crossings. Trump's administration continues to push for the policy's reinstatement, arguing its necessity for border control. The outcome of this case may redefine U.S. immigration practices and the scope of asylum protections.