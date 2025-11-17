Bihar Elections: A Lesson in High Aspirations and Trust
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses the Bihar election results, highlighting the importance of development-focused governance. Addressing the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, Modi emphasizes fostering competition among state governments to attract investments and underlines India's growth as a model of hope amidst global challenges.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture on Monday, reflecting on the Bihar election results as a significant indicator of the Indian people's high aspirations for their government.
He emphasized that voters trust political parties with clear intentions focused on development. Modi urged both central and state governments to focus on fostering a competitive spirit to attract investments.
Highlighting the BJP's commitment to development, Modi remarked that India's steady GDP growth showcases its emergence as a hope model, despite global economic challenges, and its desire to become a developed nation quickly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
