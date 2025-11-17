BBC vs. Trump: Defamation Battle Over Edited Speech Heats Up

The BBC is bracing for a potential legal showdown with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who claims the broadcaster defamed him with an edited version of a speech he gave on January 6, 2021. Trump announced plans to sue for up to $5 billion, asserting the edit falsely suggested he incited violence during the Capitol riot.

BBC chair Samir Shah addressed the situation, reaffirming the network's stance that there is no valid basis for defamation. Despite an apology letter to Trump regarding the edit, the BBC is ready to contest the allegations vigorously, prioritizing its responsibility to license fee payers.

Trump's legal team has stated their intention to file the lawsuit in Florida, challenging the purported reputational damage. The BBC contends the documentary, produced by a third party, was not available to U.S. audiences and argues it did not maliciously edit the footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)