Carney Faces Budget Vote Showdown Amid Political Uncertainty
Prime Minister Mark Carney's survival hinges on a budget vote in Parliament. With the Liberals lacking a majority, Carney requires support from opposition parties. The New Democrats may bolster his position, despite financial and leadership struggles. A tight vote could lead to strategic alliances or another election.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:59 IST
- Country:
- Canada
On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confronts a pivotal moment with a budget vote that could imminently test his leadership integrity.
The Liberals fall short of a House of Commons majority, necessitating support or abstention from opposition legislators. A vote is set to occur at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time (2345 GMT).
The New Democrats, weakened and leaderless, may not challenge Carney due to financial constraints. Despite a challenging political landscape, polls hint at Liberal resilience over the Conservative Party amidst internal conflicts.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana's Election Plans and Gig Worker Welfare Bill in Focus
Himachal Pradesh Freezes Local Body Boundaries Ahead of Elections
Fierce Competition Heats Up in Latur and Nanded Local Elections
Political Parties Flock for Registration as Elections Approach
Latur District Election Fever: A Glimpse into December's Local Polls