Carney Faces Budget Vote Showdown Amid Political Uncertainty

Prime Minister Mark Carney's survival hinges on a budget vote in Parliament. With the Liberals lacking a majority, Carney requires support from opposition parties. The New Democrats may bolster his position, despite financial and leadership struggles. A tight vote could lead to strategic alliances or another election.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confronts a pivotal moment with a budget vote that could imminently test his leadership integrity.

The Liberals fall short of a House of Commons majority, necessitating support or abstention from opposition legislators. A vote is set to occur at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time (2345 GMT).

The New Democrats, weakened and leaderless, may not challenge Carney due to financial constraints. Despite a challenging political landscape, polls hint at Liberal resilience over the Conservative Party amidst internal conflicts.

