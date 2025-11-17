Left Menu

House Set to Vote on Epstein Files Amid Trump Reversal

The U.S. House of Representatives, dominated by Republicans, is poised to vote on releasing investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein. This decision follows President Trump's sudden support, despite prior opposition. If passed, the Senate will then vote before it's presented to Trump.

17-11-2025
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is on the verge of voting on the release of investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender. President Trump's unexpected support for the measure, announced Sunday, has paved the way for an almost certain passage.

Previously, President Trump actively opposed the move, attempting to prevent the release of files concerning Epstein, a New York financier and former friend of Trump. Trump's change in stance followed a House petition garnering sufficient support for a vote, showcasing a rare break from the president's wishes by House Republicans.

If the measure receives House approval, it will advance to the Senate. Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune's office has not commented on the bill's prospects in the Senate. The released files could shed light on Epstein's connections with powerful figures, a topic of significant public and political interest.

