Turmoil at FEMA: Acting Chief Steps Down Amid Hurricane Season

David Richardson, currently the acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is stepping down after only six months, a senior Trump administration official confirmed. Richardson's resignation marks a turbulent period for FEMA, occurring during the ongoing Atlantic hurricane season.

The former Marine Corps officer is the second FEMA head to exit since May, leaving amid backlash for his negligible public presence during critical times, notably during the lethal Texas floods in July that claimed 130 lives. Uncertainty surrounds his successor as the Trump administration continues efforts to downsize the agency tasked with handling natural disasters.

FEMA's role remains crucial, particularly during the hurricane season. Richardson's tenure ended amidst significant staff losses and structural changes driven by President Trump's strategy to reduce federal workforce expenses. The Department of Homeland Security, overseeing FEMA, has yet to issue an official comment.