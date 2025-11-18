Trump Threatens Strikes Against Mexico to Halt Drug Trafficking
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intention to launch military strikes against Mexico as a drastic measure to combat drug trafficking into the United States.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed his determination to pursue whatever actions necessary to stop the flow of drugs.
His statements reflect a harsh stance on addressing the ongoing narcotics crisis impacting the country.
