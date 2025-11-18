Left Menu

US-Saudi Deal: F-35 Fighter Jet Sale on the Horizon

President Donald Trump announced plans to sell advanced F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Washington visit. The sale aligns with longstanding US-Saudi relations but raises concerns about Israel's military edge and potential technology transfer to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a noteworthy development in US-Saudi relations, President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the US will sell F-35 advanced fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. This decision comes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarks on a significant visit to Washington.

The discussion regarding the sale of the F-35 jets, considered one of the most advanced military aircraft, aligns with the Kingdom's expectation to reinforce its defense capabilities with US military support. However, Trump's administration remains vigilant about maintaining Israel's military advantage in the region.

A potential concern includes the inadvertent transfer of F-35 technology to China, given China's robust relations with both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This issue previously affected similar transaction considerations with the UAE.

