US-Saudi Deal: F-35 Fighter Jet Sale on the Horizon

In a noteworthy development in US-Saudi relations, President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the US will sell F-35 advanced fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. This decision comes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarks on a significant visit to Washington.

The discussion regarding the sale of the F-35 jets, considered one of the most advanced military aircraft, aligns with the Kingdom's expectation to reinforce its defense capabilities with US military support. However, Trump's administration remains vigilant about maintaining Israel's military advantage in the region.

A potential concern includes the inadvertent transfer of F-35 technology to China, given China's robust relations with both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This issue previously affected similar transaction considerations with the UAE.