Trump's Domestic Tour to Boost Economic Agenda and Address Inflation

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to travel within the country before year-end to promote his economic strategies and address affordability issues. The initiative includes potential new health cost reductions amid efforts to combat inflation, which has negatively impacted his approval ratings recently.

In a bid to bolster support for his economic strategies, President Donald Trump is set to embark on a domestic tour before the year's end. A senior White House official disclosed plans for the President to address affordability issues and potentially unveil new measures for reducing healthcare costs in the coming days.

Trump's increased travel activity, expected to intensify at the beginning of 2026, aims at tackling persistent inflation and rising costs that have dented his approval ratings. The President's itinerary could feature campaign-style events in major cities like Las Vegas, where he previously announced a tax-cut initiative during the 2024 presidential race.

Security concerns following recent threats mandate large indoor gatherings, according to the White House. Trump's touring agenda will spotlight tax reductions and strategies to cut prescription drug costs, signaling further healthcare-related announcements in the near future.

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

