Senators Push for Inquiry into FHFA Director's Alleged Misuse of Power

Eight Democratic U.S. senators have called on a congressional watchdog to investigate FHFA Director Bill Pulte's alleged misuse of authority. Pulte is accused of making criminal referrals against prominent Democrats, potentially for partisan reasons. Senators are concerned about the misuse of government resources and Pulte's access to sensitive information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 03:19 IST
In Washington, a political storm is brewing as eight Democratic senators have requested an urgent investigation into Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte. Allegations have surfaced accusing Pulte of abusing his position to make criminal referrals targeting prominent Democrats, possibly motivated by political bias.

The senators, including prominent figures such as Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin, have directly appealed to the Government Accountability Office to scrutinize how Pulte obtained sensitive information and whether he violated privacy protocols in the process. Concerns are mounting over whether official resources were misused for partisan advantage.

This call for investigation comes in the wake of accusations against officials like New York Attorney General Letitia James, leading to federal indictments, and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Both have denied any wrongdoing. With the FHFA Director's actions under intense scrutiny, this issue highlights broader concerns of partisanship within federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

