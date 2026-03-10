India's Strategic Rise: A New Global Dynamic

India is carving its own unique path on the global stage, distinct from China, according to Atul Keshap, President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC). Speaking at the USIBC 50th Anniversary Summit in New Delhi, Keshap highlighted the significant differences in the global outlook and developmental approaches between the two nations.

Keshap, who also serves as Senior Vice President for South Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that India's ascent in global affairs holds promise for the United States and the international community. He described India as a vibrant democracy whose principles align closely with those of the United States, fostering strong bilateral ties.

India's economic expansion not only promises prosperity for its own population but also heralds strengthened cooperation with the United States across sectors such as technology, finance, and defense. Keshap urged both nations to aim for ambitious trade targets and advocated for the conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement to boost investment and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)