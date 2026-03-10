Global Efforts Intensify to Repatriate Citizens Amid Middle East Conflict

The escalating conflict in the Middle East, following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, has led to the grounding of commercial flights, leaving many foreign nationals stranded. In response, multiple governments are ramping up efforts to repatriate their citizens.

Austria, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic have already coordinated flights to evacuate their nationals, with several other European countries, including Germany, Italy, and France, following suit. The European Commission is supporting these efforts under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Countries like Singapore and the UAE are also making arrangements, deploying military aircraft and special flights to assist in the evacuation process. These actions underscore the international community's commitment to ensuring the safe return of its citizens amid growing regional tensions.

