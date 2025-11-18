Left Menu

House Republicans Push for Release of Epstein Files

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on releasing investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein, following President Trump's unexpected support. Initially opposed, Trump reversed his stance under mounting pressure. The release aims to clarify justice processes, despite concerns over victim privacy and potential political implications.

The U.S. House of Representatives, led by Republicans, is poised to vote on releasing investigative files regarding the late Jeffrey Epstein. The move, now backed by President Donald Trump, is expected to pass after he reversed his opposition.

Trump's change of heart comes amidst pressure from a vote petition and concerns over Republican focus on issues like the cost of living. While Trump insists he has nothing to hide regarding any past connections to Epstein, he emphasizes victim privacy protections in the potential file release.

Critics argue Trump's reversal signals a broader political maneuver, but the House resolution aims for transparency in Epstein's case. The files' release depends on Senate approval after the House vote, with further political ramifications for involved leaders.

