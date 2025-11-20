"Our PM silent on this threat?": Jairam Ramesh slams centre after Trump reiterates claims of stopping Indo-Pakistan war

Senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers over the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of "stopping" the war between India and Pakistan. Ramesh, General Secretary incharge of Communications in Congress, criticised the Prime Minister for staying on "threats" given by Donald Trump.

"He (Donald Trump) said three things. First, that PM Modi called me. Second, I pressurised him, and third, I told him that if you do not stop Operation Sindoor, you might get a 350 per cent tariff. Our Prime Minister is silent on this threat? He only demeans Congress and its leaders. Why are he and his ministers silent?" Ramesh told ANI. Trump has once again claimed that he personally stopped India and Pakistan from approaching a nuclear confrontation, warning both nations with harsh economic measures during a tense period.

He made the remarks while addressing the US Saudi Investment Forum on Wednesday. Trump's comments come months after India carried out Operation Sindoor in May 2025, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. He said he had cautioned New Delhi and Islamabad about severe economic consequences during an earlier phase of tension.

"You know, I was talking about the different wars, and it's, look, India, Pakistan, they were going to go out with nuclear weapons. I said that's okay, you can go at it, but I'm putting a 350 per cent tariff on each country, no more trade with the United States," Trump said. The brief four-day confrontation between India and Pakistan ended after both sides held direct talks. Soon after, Trump announced on social media that the two countries had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" following a "long night" of US-mediated discussions.

Trump has repeatedly said he "helped settle" the tensions between the neighbours. India, however, has consistently denied any third-party involvement, while Pakistan has publicly credited Trump for helping to broker the ceasefire during the May conflict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)