Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US judge moves to halt Trump's National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C

A federal judge on Thursday moved to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., a temporary legal setback to Trump's efforts to send the military to American cities over objections of local leaders. U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying National Guard troops to enforce the law in the nation's capital without approval from its mayor. However, she paused her ruling until Dec. 11 to allow the administration to appeal.

US DOJ investigating handling of its own probe into Senator Schiff

Federal prosecutors in Maryland are scrutinizing the conduct of two allies of U.S. President Donald Trump in their investigation of Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, according to a document reviewed by Reuters and two sources briefed on the matter. The department has asked a witness in the Schiff case for any communications and documents involving William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, or any people acting at his behest, as well as anyone claiming to be working for the Justice Department and DOJ official Ed Martin, according to a subpoena reviewed by Reuters.

Trump energy department reorganizes around fossil, nuclear priorities

The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday announced a reorganization of the agency that prioritizes oil and nuclear resources over offices that had been dedicated to renewables and efficiency. DOE published a new organizational chart alongside a brief statement saying the changes were aligned with President Donald Trump's energy dominance agenda.

US posts solid job growth in September, but unemployment rate rises

U.S. employment growth accelerated in September, but the labor market remained sluggish and failed to keep pace with new job-seekers as employers dealt with fallout from import tariffs and integrated artificial intelligence into some positions. The jobless rate rose to 4.4%, its highest level in four years, from 4.3% in August, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Thursday. The August payrolls data was revised to show employers shedding jobs for the second time this year, underscoring the labor market softness.

Feud in the family: Trump break with Marjorie Taylor Greene jolts MAGA heartland

In a brightly lit, mostly packed meeting hall in LaFayette, Georgia, Jackie Harling leaned into the microphone, her voice calm and firm, "So the elephant in the room: We love President Trump and we love our congresswoman," she told the Walker County Republicans on Tuesday night, "and there seems to be a little bit of trouble brewing." Attendees, sitting at round tables evenly spaced about the room, listened attentively as Harling, the local party chair, addressed what everyone was thinking: the widening rift between Donald Trump and U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. "We don't have to take a side," she said, urging unity.

Democratic FCC commissioner says Trump ABC threat would fail in court

A Democratic member of the Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday that calls by President Donald Trump to urge the agency to rescind licenses held by ABC stations would fail in court. Trump on Tuesday said broadcasting licenses used by affiliates of Walt Disney's ABC should be "taken away" after the Republican president objected to a question posed by a reporter for the network. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said any effort to revoke licenses over a reporter's question would not pass legal muster.

Harvard negotiations are ongoing, close to being finalized, Secretary of Education McMahon says

Negotiations between the Trump administration and Harvard University are close to being finalized, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon told reporters at the White House on Thursday. The administration has opened a number of investigations into the university to monitor its compliance with U.S. President Donald Trump's directives, an effort critics say amounts to political persecution.

Trump signs bill to release Epstein files

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday ordering the Justice Department to release documents from its long-running investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — files eagerly sought by both his political opponents and members of his own base who have pressed for greater transparency in the case. The material could shed more light on the activities of Epstein, who socialized with Trump and other notable figures before his 2008 conviction on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Trump, Vance not invited to Dick Cheney's Washington funeral

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were not invited to Thursday's funeral service for former Vice President Dick Cheney, according to a White House official. Former U.S. leaders, lawmakers and other dignitaries gathered at Washington's National Cathedral to remember the powerful and divisive former vice president, who was a vocal opponent of Trump.

FAA wants new air traffic control data system as part of overhaul

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it wants to adopt a new comprehensive system to overhaul how air traffic controllers receive flight data and move aircraft between facilities. Congress in July approved a $12.5 billion plan to overhaul the nation's aging air traffic control system, and boost controller hiring following decades of complaints over airport congestion and flight delays. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said he wants an additional $19 billion from Congress for air traffic control reform.

US prosecutors ask court to drop indictment of woman shot during deportation blitz in Chicago

Federal prosecutors on Thursday moved to dismiss the indictment of a Chicago woman who was shot repeatedly by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent during an escalated deportation campaign in the Chicago area this autumn, court records show. It was not immediately clear why prosecutors dropped the case, but in a statement on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said it was reviewing "new facts and information" in cases stemming from the monthslong operation.

White House says Trump doesn't want to execute lawmakers

The White House said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump does not want to execute members of Congress after he assailed Democratic lawmakers who said the U.S. military should refuse any illegal orders. "No," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt when asked at a briefing about Trump's remarks calling the Democratic lawmakers traitors who should face execution.

Evidence of fatigue cracks a 'major clue' in fatal UPS cargo jet crash, experts say

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday it has found evidence of fatigue cracks in a key part of a UPS MD-11 cargo jet that crashed this month in Kentucky, an important clue into the cause of the incident that killed 14. Air safety experts said the discovery of fatigue cracks in a support structure on the left pylon, which connects to the wing and the plane's engine, is a significant finding in the investigation into the November 4 crash in Louisville.

US consumer watchdog seeks to transfer cases to DOJ, citing funding, sources say

The top U.S. consumer financial watchdog, which the White House currently refuses to fund, is seeking to move all remaining enforcement cases and litigation to the Department of Justice in light of the agency's dwindling financial resources, according to four people with knowledge of the matter. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which said last week it expects to exhaust remaining funds after December 31, has pending court cases against companies including credit bureau Experian, but dropped most active enforcement matters earlier this year.

In October weather balloon strike, United pilots were showered with glass, probe shows

The pilots on a United Airlines jet struck by an apparent weather balloon during an October 16 flight near Moab, Utah were showered with glass before making an emergency landing, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday. WindBorne Systems last month said it believes one of its balloons struck and cracked the windshield of United Flight 1093, a Boeing 737 MAX. The NTSB said the radar track of the balloon was consistent with the United plane that was struck.

