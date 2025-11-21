"People of JK completely against terrorism": BJP's Syed Zafar Islam on Delhi Blast case

In response to Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's statement on Thursday that the Red Fort blast might be a case of the "pressure environment" in the region of Jammu and Kashmir "caused" after the abrogation of Article 370, on Friday BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said, "The public of Jammu and Kashmir is completely against terrorism." "She is completely an irrelevant politician in India, even in the context of the region, and is trying to prove her relevance through such statements. The truth is, the public has rejected her, and such stunts will only backfire on her," he added.

The BJP spokesperson said that there is "zero tolerance" towards terrorism and further noted that the public of Jammu and Kashmir now has realised who was actually "benefitting" before the abrogation. He said, "She thinks she can attract public support by making statements in favour of them. But the reality is, the public of Jammu and Kashmir is completely against terrorism, and those who are on the path of it, the citizens want such people to get their deserved punishment."

He added that since the people now actually "benefit" from the abrogation of Article 370 under the Prime Minister's leadership, such politicians are "losing their relevance among the people." He also mentioned that people are now "benefitting from the welfare schemes" that they were earlier missing out on, under the new leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Mehbooba Mufti's statement, BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana said, "...The youth of Jammu and Kashmir has been harmed so much by their mentality that Kashmir, which is compared to heaven, has been made into hell by these people... Such statements are not tolerated in India. Law implementing agencies should put a stop to such statements."

Mufti on Thursday visited Baba Nagri in Wangat to express condolences to the family of Bilal Ahmad Sangoo, who lost his life in the Delhi terror blast incident. Mufti expressed grief over the Delhi blast, saying the victim had gone to earn a living for his elderly parents, and urged that the public's anger not be directed at the people of Kashmir. Speaking to the reporters, Mehbooba Mufti said, " This is very sad; he had gone to earn a living for his elderly parents and became a victim of the blast..."

She said that the reason might be the "pressure environment in Jammu and Kashmir, "..... this might be a result of the abrogation of Article 370, there was an environment of pressure in the whole region, but it absolutely doesn't mean that youth should choose a wrong path as a response by choosing to be a suicide bomber and even killing innocents with them..." She further said that "anger should not be taken out on people of Kashmir". She said that she understood the "pain of those who lost their lives."

On November 10, a blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed 15 others. The prime accused, Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was in the wheel carrying the explosive material. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a press release that it had arrested four more prime accused involved in the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi, taking the total number of arrests to six. The four accused were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar, Jammu and kashmir, on production orders from the District Sessions judge, Patiala House Court, the agency said.

NIA also said that it had earlier arrested two other accused- Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack. Their interrogation is continuing as part of NIA's efforts to unravel the complete terror conspiracy in the case. The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry, Government of india, soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the "carnage". (ANI)

