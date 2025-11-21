Congress warns K'taka leaders, MLAs not to make public statements on leadership issue

Amid speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, the Congress on Friday said it has sternly warned its leaders and MLAs in the state from making any public statements on the leadership issue or falling for the agenda propagated by vested interests. Blaming the BJP for running a maligning campaign against its Karnataka government, AICC general secretary in-charge for party affairs in Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said he had a discussion with chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar over the issue.

''The needless Statements of some Congress leaders and MLA's has also added to the speculation. The Indian National Congress has sternly warned them (leaders and MLAs) from making any public statements on the issue of leadership or falling for the agenda being propagated by the vested interests. ''The opinion of various party functionaries has been taken note of by the leadership,'' he said in a post on X.

''Had a discussion with Karnataka CM and Deputy CM and they agreed that a decisively defeated and faction ridden Karnataka BJP, alongwith a section of the media, are designedly running a maligning campaign against Karnataka and its Congress Government,'' he said. Surjewala said the sole idea is to undermine the stellar achievements and five Congress government guarantees, which he claimed have become an outstanding model of inclusive development and distributive justice.

As the Congress government in Karnataka completes 2.5 years, there has been speculation within the party over a possible leadership change in the state.

However, deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar said he does not believe in groupism within the party and all 140 MLAs of the Congress are his own and he stands by them.

''All 140 MLAs are my MLAs. Making a group is not in my blood. The CM decided to reshuffle the cabinet. Everyone wants to become a minister, so it is quite natural for them to meet the leadership in Delhi. It is their right. We can't stop them and say no. ''The CM has said that he will complete 5 years. I wish him all the best. We will all work with him. Both the CM and me have time and again said we abide by the high command,'' Shivakumar said in a post on X.

