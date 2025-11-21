Minor girl's rape-and-murder: Bandh observed in Malegaon; minister assures fast track trial

A massive protest was staged outside the court in Malegaon town in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday over the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl, with protesters demanding capital punishment for the arrested person.

A shutdown was observed in Malegaon, and a foot march was taken out by thousands of people. Some protesters, meanwhile, tried to enter the court premises, but were stopped by police personnel, officials said.

Separately, state minister Narhari Zirwal said the accused will be given the harshest punishment for the crime.

The Food and Drug Administration Minister on Friday visited the family members of the victim girl in a village in Malegaon taluka, accompanied by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

''This is a horrific crime. I will raise this matter in the Cabinet. The accused will be tried in a fast-track court and efforts will be made to secure the death sentence within two months,'' Zirwal told reporters.

The minister said he would request the government to appoint senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor in the sensitive case.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad criticised the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government over the incident, saying the rising number of crimes show that women and young girls were not safe in the state. Talking to reporters, she said CM Fadnavis should relinquish the charge of the home department and appoint a full-time home minister.

The Lok Sabha member from the Mumbai North Central constituency demanded ''strictest'' punishment to the Malegaon case accused.

The minor girl was raped and bludgeoned to death with a stone in Dongrale village on November 16, following which one person was arrested, according to police. The accused is in police custody till November 27.

The brutal crime has sparked widespread outrage in the region, with citizens and local organisations demanding swift investigation and exemplary punishment.

