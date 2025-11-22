Trump's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Prices, Tariffs, and Sentiment

President Donald Trump is navigating a tough economic landscape as he seeks to rein in rising consumer prices, an issue that previously troubled Joe Biden. Despite rolling back tariffs and advocating for corporate investment, prices remain high, impacting household finances and public sentiment.

Trump has highlighted new investments and controlled inflation, using low gasoline prices as a measure of success. However, essential goods, notably those previously subject to tariffs, are up in price, and wage gains are being overshadowed by higher living costs, affecting his approval ratings.

Looking to avert further electoral setbacks, Trump is planning visits to key states with promises of tax cuts and deregulation. Nonetheless, economic growth remains a challenge, with experts skeptical of his optimistic projections, compounded by concerns over tariffs and broader economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)