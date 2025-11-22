G20 Summit: Leaders Deliberate Washington's Ukraine Peace Plan

At the G20 summit in Johannesburg, European Union leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, along with Group of Seven (G7) nations, engaged in discussions about Washington's proposed peace plan for Ukraine.

The E3, comprising France, Britain, and Germany, convened before the broader discussions. This meeting also included representatives from Finland, Norway, Spain, and the Netherlands, according to informed sources.

As the United States and Russia negotiate a 28-point roadmap to end the conflict in Ukraine, the European Commission, currently not part of the talks, has expressed a willingness to engage. Rustem Umerov of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council confirmed talks with the U.S. in Switzerland, aiming for a resolution.

