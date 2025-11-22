European Leaders Rally Against US Peace Proposal in Ukraine Conflict
European leaders convene in South Africa to discuss alternatives to a US-initiated peace plan in Ukraine. The American blueprint, which Ukraine fears could weaken its sovereignty, has raised concerns across Europe. Ukrainian officials are set to negotiate with the US in Switzerland, seeking a just resolution.
European leaders are preparing for a crucial meeting in South Africa, aiming to devise alternatives to a US plan that could potentially favor Moscow in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The 28-point proposal has sparked concerns in Kyiv and European capitals, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warning of tough decisions ahead.
A Ukrainian delegation is scheduled for discussions with US officials in Switzerland. Amidst these developments, European countries emphasize their role in securing a lasting peace in Ukraine, highlighting the need for Ukraine's sovereignty and security guarantees. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscores the significance of including Ukraine in the negotiations.
Meanwhile, tensions escalate as a Ukrainian drone strike targets a Russian refinery, underscoring the ongoing hostilities. The international community watches closely as diplomatic efforts continue amidst the backdrop of recent attacks and historical commemorations, with Ukraine determined to defend its sovereignty.
