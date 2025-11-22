Protest Erupts Over Unfulfilled Poll Promises in Punjab

The Punjab BJP's Mahila Morcha staged a protest on Saturday against the AAP government, accusing it of failing to honor its election promise of providing Rs 1,000 monthly to women. Spearheaded by Jai Inder Kaur, the demonstrators aimed to reach the chief minister's camp office but were thwarted by Chandigarh police.

Kaur, along with senior Mahila Morcha leaders, criticized the government for unfulfilled promises made ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. She alleged that the AAP regime was close to completing four years without delivering the promised payments, leaving each woman owed Rs 45,000. Protestors carried placards challenging the government with slogans and expressed frustration over the state's security situation.

AAP spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal countered the protest, targeting Kaur by citing her father's unfulfilled promises as Punjab's former chief minister. Dhaliwal emphasized that the current government is committed to implementing promised measures, announcing future plans for the disbursement of funds to women.

(With inputs from agencies.)