Unity Over Division: Chowdhary's Call Against Communal Narratives
Tahir Chowdhary, BJP spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir, emphasized the need to view the recent Delhi blast as a terrorist attack on India, rejecting any communal interpretation. He commended security efforts and stressed unity, urging against narratives dividing communities and focusing instead on national solidarity against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
BJP spokesperson from Jammu and Kashmir, Tahir Chowdhary, condemned the recent Delhi blast as a terror attack targeting India, urging citizens to reject divisive communal narratives. He emphasized the organized nature of the attack and the need for unity.
Chowdhary praised coordinated efforts by security agencies investigating the November 10 incident, which claimed 15 lives near the Red Fort, and supported invoking the UAPA against perpetrators. He criticized attempts to give the attack a communal color as dangerous and baseless.
Highlighting the Red Fort's symbolic significance, Chowdhary insisted the attack aimed to destabilize India rather than provoke communal tension. He called for continuous unity among Indians against terrorism, underlining that justice will be pursued without bias or delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tahir Chowdhary
- BJP
- Delhi blast
- terror attack
- unity
- narratives
- Red Fort
- security
- communal
- India
ALSO READ
Global Unity: Modi's Diplomatic Drive at the G20 Summit
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Calls for Global Unity on Climate Crisis
Nationwide Unity Marches Celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary
EU Aims for Unity on U.S. Peace Proposal at Africa Summit
Delhi's Unity March: Embracing Sardar Patel's Legacy