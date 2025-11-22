Left Menu

Unity Over Division: Chowdhary's Call Against Communal Narratives

Tahir Chowdhary, BJP spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir, emphasized the need to view the recent Delhi blast as a terrorist attack on India, rejecting any communal interpretation. He commended security efforts and stressed unity, urging against narratives dividing communities and focusing instead on national solidarity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jambusar | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:11 IST
Unity Over Division: Chowdhary's Call Against Communal Narratives
  • Country:
  • India

BJP spokesperson from Jammu and Kashmir, Tahir Chowdhary, condemned the recent Delhi blast as a terror attack targeting India, urging citizens to reject divisive communal narratives. He emphasized the organized nature of the attack and the need for unity.

Chowdhary praised coordinated efforts by security agencies investigating the November 10 incident, which claimed 15 lives near the Red Fort, and supported invoking the UAPA against perpetrators. He criticized attempts to give the attack a communal color as dangerous and baseless.

Highlighting the Red Fort's symbolic significance, Chowdhary insisted the attack aimed to destabilize India rather than provoke communal tension. He called for continuous unity among Indians against terrorism, underlining that justice will be pursued without bias or delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

 Global
2
Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

 Global
3
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
4
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025