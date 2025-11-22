Unity Over Division: Chowdhary's Call Against Communal Narratives

BJP spokesperson from Jammu and Kashmir, Tahir Chowdhary, condemned the recent Delhi blast as a terror attack targeting India, urging citizens to reject divisive communal narratives. He emphasized the organized nature of the attack and the need for unity.

Chowdhary praised coordinated efforts by security agencies investigating the November 10 incident, which claimed 15 lives near the Red Fort, and supported invoking the UAPA against perpetrators. He criticized attempts to give the attack a communal color as dangerous and baseless.

Highlighting the Red Fort's symbolic significance, Chowdhary insisted the attack aimed to destabilize India rather than provoke communal tension. He called for continuous unity among Indians against terrorism, underlining that justice will be pursued without bias or delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)