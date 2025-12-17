Left Menu

Unity Over Air Pollution: A Parliamentary Call to Action

The Lok Sabha will hold a discussion on air pollution, with Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav responding. Rahul Gandhi calls for a structured plan to combat pollution, emphasizing bipartisan cooperation. Kiren Rijiju assures a solution-oriented debate, urging input from all MPs amid the capital's deteriorating air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:43 IST
Unity Over Air Pollution: A Parliamentary Call to Action
Visual from Lok Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha is set to engage in a crucial discussion on the pressing issue of air pollution affecting various regions across India. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav is scheduled to address the assembly, providing the government's response during the debate on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, previously advocated for this parliamentary discussion, highlighting the need for a systematic plan to combat the escalating air pollution crisis. In an appeal for collaborative efforts, Gandhi noted the severe impact on children's health and called for unity beyond ideological lines, stressing the destruction of millions of futures due to rising pollution.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, assured Gandhi and other MPs of a receptive stance towards finding a solution together. Congress MPs have continued to press for debate amid worsening air quality in the nation's capital, with the Air Quality Index standing in the 'very poor' category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

