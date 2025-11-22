Left Menu

Unified Northeast: Regional Forces Rally for One Voice

The Tipra Motha Party announces a 'One Northeast' rally, uniting regional parties to amplify their collective voice. With leaders like Conrad Sangma participating, the rally aims to enhance bargaining power with the central government. This move follows inter-state consensus to form a unified political entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:21 IST
Unified Northeast: Regional Forces Rally for One Voice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a notable ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, has revealed plans for a 'One Northeast' rally involving regional parties from the northeastern region, scheduled for November 27.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, TMP's leader, mentioned that among the influential figures joining the event will be Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who also heads the National Peoples' Front (NPP). The objective is to establish a unified platform for the northeast's regional parties, enhancing their influence.

This initiative follows an agreement reached on November 4 in New Delhi, where leaders from various northeastern states decided to form a single political entity within 45 days, spearheaded by leaders like Debbarma, Sangma, and Mmhonlumo Kikon from Nagaland. Amid recent violence in Tripura, Debbarma called on authorities for decisive action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

G20 Summit Tensions: South Africa's Bold Climate Stance Sparks U.S. Clash

 Global
2
Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

 Global
3
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
4
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025