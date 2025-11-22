Unified Northeast: Regional Forces Rally for One Voice
The Tipra Motha Party announces a 'One Northeast' rally, uniting regional parties to amplify their collective voice. With leaders like Conrad Sangma participating, the rally aims to enhance bargaining power with the central government. This move follows inter-state consensus to form a unified political entity.
The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a notable ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, has revealed plans for a 'One Northeast' rally involving regional parties from the northeastern region, scheduled for November 27.
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, TMP's leader, mentioned that among the influential figures joining the event will be Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who also heads the National Peoples' Front (NPP). The objective is to establish a unified platform for the northeast's regional parties, enhancing their influence.
This initiative follows an agreement reached on November 4 in New Delhi, where leaders from various northeastern states decided to form a single political entity within 45 days, spearheaded by leaders like Debbarma, Sangma, and Mmhonlumo Kikon from Nagaland. Amid recent violence in Tripura, Debbarma called on authorities for decisive action against those responsible.
