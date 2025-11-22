Left Menu

India's Labour Code Overhaul Sparks Nation-wide Union Protests

Major Indian trade unions condemned the introduction of new labour codes, labeling them as deceptive. These reforms promise improved worker benefits but also ease hiring and firing, drawing heavy criticism. Protests are planned following demands for withdrawal, despite some union support for state-level implementation after consultations.

Ten major Indian trade unions have condemned the government's recent rollout of new labour codes, describing it as a 'deceptive fraud' against workers. These changes mark the most significant revamp of labor laws in decades and have resulted in a call for nationwide protests set for Wednesday.

One of the leading unions, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, held protest marches in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Hundreds of workers participated, igniting copies of the new labour codes in defiance. The government claims that these reforms, crafted over five years, aim to simplify outdated work rules and enhance investment conditions.

Though the new codes promise social security and minimum-wage improvements, they also facilitate easier hiring and firing practices, sparking widespread opposition. Despite exhaustive consultations, most unions remain unappeased, sparking concerns over increased costs and business disruptions among small enterprises. However, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, supportive of Modi's administration, urged states to move forward, highlighting the divided response among labor unions.

