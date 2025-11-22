Starmer's Diplomacy: Calls with Zelensky and Trump Focus on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stressed the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The call highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the situation in Ukraine.

In addition to his conversation with Zelenskiy, Prime Minister Starmer also connected with U.S. President Donald Trump. During their discussion, both leaders emphasized the importance of UK-U.S. cooperation, particularly on the U.S. peace initiative for Ukraine.

The calls underscore the commitment by both British and American governments to work together on the peace plan, set to be further deliberated at a meeting in Geneva on Sunday, as confirmed by a British government spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)