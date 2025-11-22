Left Menu

Starmer's Diplomacy: Calls with Zelensky and Trump Focus on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in crucial diplomatic talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump, reaffirming Britain's support for Ukraine and agreeing to collaborate on the U.S. peace plan in Geneva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:45 IST
Starmer's Diplomacy: Calls with Zelensky and Trump Focus on Ukraine
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stressed the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The call highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the situation in Ukraine.

In addition to his conversation with Zelenskiy, Prime Minister Starmer also connected with U.S. President Donald Trump. During their discussion, both leaders emphasized the importance of UK-U.S. cooperation, particularly on the U.S. peace initiative for Ukraine.

The calls underscore the commitment by both British and American governments to work together on the peace plan, set to be further deliberated at a meeting in Geneva on Sunday, as confirmed by a British government spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global
2
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
3
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
4
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025