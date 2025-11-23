Left Menu

Controversial Miami Meeting Sparks Concerns Over Ukraine Peace Plan

A clandestine Miami meeting between U.S. officials and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev draws criticism for an alleged peace plan favoring Russia in Ukraine conflict resolution. The meeting stirred confusion across the U.S. administration, with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy rejecting concessions seen as undermining Ukraine's interests.

Updated: 23-11-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 02:18 IST
A recent clandestine meeting in Miami involving U.S. officials and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev has sparked controversy over efforts to draft a peace plan for the Ukraine conflict. Dmitriev, a key figure under U.S. sanctions, convened with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to discuss potential resolutions.

The meeting produced a 28-point plan, which critics argue heavily favors Russian demands, including territorial concessions from Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy strongly opposed the plan, asserting its bias towards Russian interests and pledging not to betray Ukraine's sovereignty.

This latest development has raised concerns among U.S. lawmakers and officials, who worry about the diplomatic implications and process integrity. Special waivers for Dmitriev and the bypassing of interagency platforms have exacerbated unease in Washington and European capitals.

