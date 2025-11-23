Left Menu

Trump Enlists Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus for Base Course Revamp

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that golf legend Jack Nicklaus will lead renovation efforts for two golf courses at Joint Base Andrews. The courses, described as being in poor condition, are set for significant refurbishment. Details on funding remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 06:11 IST
Trump Enlists Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus for Base Course Revamp

In a notable collaboration, President Donald Trump has tapped golfing icon Jack Nicklaus to spearhead a renovation of two golf courses at the Joint Base Andrews military installation in Maryland. The announcement, made during a site visit, underscores Trump's aim to refurbish the facility's amenities, which he deems neglected.

While underscoring the dire condition of the courses, Trump refrained from providing specifics on the project's financing, suggesting that it could be undertaken economically. Despite the vagueness, Nicklaus's involvement promises a high standard of design expertise, given his substantial legacy in golf course architecture.

Questions surrounding the financial and procedural aspects of the venture remain unanswered, as both the White House and the Defense Department have yet to respond to inquiries. Historically, 'The Courses at Andrews' have hosted several past presidents, adding a layer of prestige to their intended renovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Israel: Catalyzing Economic Partnerships and Innovation Synergies

India and Israel: Catalyzing Economic Partnerships and Innovation Synergies

 Israel
2
CJI Gavai Defends Judicial Independence Beyond Government Decisions

CJI Gavai Defends Judicial Independence Beyond Government Decisions

 India
3
Europe's Revised Ukraine Peace Plan Challenges US Proposals

Europe's Revised Ukraine Peace Plan Challenges US Proposals

 Belgium
4
Under Siege: Immigration Crackdown Intensifies Tensions in Chicago

Under Siege: Immigration Crackdown Intensifies Tensions in Chicago

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025