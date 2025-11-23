Trump Enlists Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus for Base Course Revamp

In a notable collaboration, President Donald Trump has tapped golfing icon Jack Nicklaus to spearhead a renovation of two golf courses at the Joint Base Andrews military installation in Maryland. The announcement, made during a site visit, underscores Trump's aim to refurbish the facility's amenities, which he deems neglected.

While underscoring the dire condition of the courses, Trump refrained from providing specifics on the project's financing, suggesting that it could be undertaken economically. Despite the vagueness, Nicklaus's involvement promises a high standard of design expertise, given his substantial legacy in golf course architecture.

Questions surrounding the financial and procedural aspects of the venture remain unanswered, as both the White House and the Defense Department have yet to respond to inquiries. Historically, 'The Courses at Andrews' have hosted several past presidents, adding a layer of prestige to their intended renovation.

