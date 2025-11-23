Global Tensions Flare at G20 Summit as U.S. Criticizes South African Leadership
The G20 summit ended with heightened tensions as South Africa pushed a declaration opposed by the U.S. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership was criticized by the White House, leading to accusations of politicizing the presidency. The discord highlighted geopolitical divides, particularly over climate change and regional conflicts.
The recent G20 summit, hosted in Johannesburg by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, concluded amid significant tension. The adoption of a summit declaration, which addressed global challenges like climate change, was met with strong objections from the United States, sparking a diplomatic rift.
The absence of American endorsement was further complicated by Argentina's last-minute withdrawal from negotiations, driven by disagreements over the declaration's handling of geopolitical issues, notably the Middle East conflict.
As divisions emerged, EU leaders warned against geopolitical dependency, particularly referencing China's export policies on rare earths. Despite these challenges, South African officials maintained that sufficient consensus was reached among the remaining G20 members.
