Political Clash Over Tamil Nadu DGP Appointment Ignites Controversy

Tamil Nadu's DGP appointment has sparked a political clash, with Minister S Reghupathy criticizing AIADMK chief Palaniswami's stance. The appointment's delay is linked to the Union government's preferences, which the state opposes as a challenge to its rights. The Supreme Court's intervention highlights ongoing contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The appointment of a Director General of Police (DGP) in Tamil Nadu has catalyzed a significant political confrontation. Minister S Reghupathy has openly challenged AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami's competence to question the interim DGP appointment, citing the previous AIADMK government's own introduction of the acting DGP concept.

Reghupathy's comments followed criticism from the Leader of the Opposition, accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of stalling the permanent DGP appointment for political gain ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections. He argued that the delay stems from the Union government's intention to install its preferred candidate, infringing on Tamil Nadu's rights.

The Supreme Court, embroiled in this controversy, has urged an expedited process, emphasizing its disapproval of ad-hoc DGPs. Despite the UPSC's empanelment committee shortlisting three candidates, Tamil Nadu contests the decision, claiming it undermines state autonomy, a strategic opposition to perceived central imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

