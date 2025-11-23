Jharkhand Congress Plans Major Rally to Oppose Vote Manipulation

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh announced on Sunday that more than 5,000 party workers from the state will participate in a significant rally next month at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

The event aims to protest against the alleged manipulation of votes and criticize the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states. The Congress party has scheduled this 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally for December 14, in a bid to convey a national message against perceived threats to the Constitution.

Kamlesh further alleged that governments across several states, led by the NDA, are being formed through illicit means of vote theft. He accused the Election Commission of compromising the integrity of the electoral process and emphasized the urgent need to protect democracy by amplifying the voice of the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)