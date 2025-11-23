BJP's Narayanaswamy Accuses Congress of Internal 'Horse-Trading' in Karnataka

In a bold accusation, BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged 'horse-trading' within Karnataka's Congress, claiming offers of Rs 50 crore, a flat, and a car to win over MLAs. He further charged AICC's Randeep Singh Surjewala of monetizing ministerial positions, demanding a hefty Rs 200 crore from aspirants.

Narayanaswamy urged the Enforcement Directorate to initiate a probe, while speculations arose over possible leadership changes as the Congress government nears its halfway term, amid ongoing internal power struggles.

Criticizing the ruling party for betraying public expectations, especially those of farmers and Dalits, Narayanaswamy stated the BJP's readiness to act against any political misconduct, highlighting Congress's alleged misuse of public resources. He questioned the authenticity of Congress's commitment to Dalit empowerment.