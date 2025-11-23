BJP's Narayanaswamy Accuses Congress of Internal 'Horse-Trading' in Karnataka
BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has accused Congress of 'horse-trading' in Karnataka, claiming MLAs are being offered substantial sums to switch loyalties. He alleges Rs 50 crore, a flat, and a Fortuner car are part of the deals. Narayanaswamy plans to request an ED probe into these allegations.
- Country:
- India
In a bold accusation, BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged 'horse-trading' within Karnataka's Congress, claiming offers of Rs 50 crore, a flat, and a car to win over MLAs. He further charged AICC's Randeep Singh Surjewala of monetizing ministerial positions, demanding a hefty Rs 200 crore from aspirants.
Narayanaswamy urged the Enforcement Directorate to initiate a probe, while speculations arose over possible leadership changes as the Congress government nears its halfway term, amid ongoing internal power struggles.
Criticizing the ruling party for betraying public expectations, especially those of farmers and Dalits, Narayanaswamy stated the BJP's readiness to act against any political misconduct, highlighting Congress's alleged misuse of public resources. He questioned the authenticity of Congress's commitment to Dalit empowerment.
ALSO READ
Congress minister, MLAs loyal to Shivakumar head to Delhi
No public talk on Karnataka leadership: Surjewala warns Congress MLAs
Congress has asked its MLAs not to fall for agenda propagated by the vested interests in Karnataka: Surjewala.
No public talk on Karnataka leadership: Surjewala warns Congress MLAs
Congress has sternly warned Karnataka MLAs from making public statements on leadership issue: AICC in-charge Randeep Surjewala.