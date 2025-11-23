Left Menu

G20 Summit Drama: US-South Africa Diplomatic Rift Unravels

The G20 Summit in South Africa faces diplomatic tensions as the US boycotts, protesting South Africa's refusal to hand over the presidency to a US official. A declaration on climate change and wealth inequality highlights the summit, despite a lack of consensus on global issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The G20 Summit in South Africa concluded with rising diplomatic tensions between the United States and South Africa. The host country refused to pass the rotating presidency to a junior US official, prompting a boycott by the US. The diplomatic rift highlights disagreements over issues such as climate change and wealth inequality.

The US, set to assume the G20 presidency in 2026, was criticized for sending a low-level representative, which South Africa deemed an insult to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The US denied claims of last-minute participation changes, with the White House dismissing Ramaphosa's remarks.

The summit declaration emphasized the need for global attention on climate-related disasters and financial recovery for poor countries. While supported by major nations, the declaration faced opposition from the US and Argentina, raising questions about the G20's effectiveness in addressing global crises.

