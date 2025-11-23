G20 Summit Drama: US-South Africa Diplomatic Rift Unravels

The G20 Summit in South Africa concluded with rising diplomatic tensions between the United States and South Africa. The host country refused to pass the rotating presidency to a junior US official, prompting a boycott by the US. The diplomatic rift highlights disagreements over issues such as climate change and wealth inequality.

The US, set to assume the G20 presidency in 2026, was criticized for sending a low-level representative, which South Africa deemed an insult to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The US denied claims of last-minute participation changes, with the White House dismissing Ramaphosa's remarks.

The summit declaration emphasized the need for global attention on climate-related disasters and financial recovery for poor countries. While supported by major nations, the declaration faced opposition from the US and Argentina, raising questions about the G20's effectiveness in addressing global crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)