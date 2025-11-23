Guinea-Bissau's High-Stakes Election: A Nation on Edge

In Guinea-Bissau, polls have opened for pivotal presidential and legislative elections, with President Umaro Sissoco Embalo vying to become the first leader in three decades to secure a consecutive second term. The election features 11 challengers, with Fernando Dias emerging as Embalo's most formidable opponent.

The elections occur amidst claims of coup attempts and an ongoing battle against the nation's booming cocaine trade. Embalo has been accused by rivals of fabricating crises to justify crackdowns while remaining under scrutiny for his government's alleged link to drug trafficking.

The political atmosphere is charged, with significant opposition support constrained by an uneven electoral landscape. Provisional results are expected within 48 hours after polls close at 1700 GMT, potentially setting the stage for a runoff if no candidate surpasses 50% of the vote.

