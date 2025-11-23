Left Menu

MNS Raises Alarm Over Voter List Irregularities in Thane

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has raised concerns over alleged irregularities in Thane's voter list ahead of civic polls. MNS Thane-Palghar chief Avinash Jadhav claims an unexpected voter increase and administrative bias. The party plans to march to the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters for answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:17 IST
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has alleged significant irregularities in Thane's voter list ahead of the upcoming civic polls, raising concerns about possible administrative bias.

MNS Thane-Palghar chief Avinash Jadhav claims that the preparation process, including the finalization of voter lists, has been rushed with a potential bias. He noted discrepancies where several thousand voters appeared misaligned with the approved ward map.

With a reported rise of nearly 4 lakh voters — marking a 20-25% increase per ward — Jadhav questions the credibility of this surge. The MNS plans a demonstration at the Thane Municipal Corporation headquarters to seek accountability from the authorities, who remained unavailable for comment.

