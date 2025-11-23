Erdogan's Diplomacy: Pursuing Peace & Grain Passage

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced plans for a crucial phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to revitalize peace efforts in Ukraine. The conversation is set to take place on Monday.

Addressing media at the G20 summit in South Africa, Erdogan underscored Turkey's commitment to peace in the region and its intention to act as a mediator between conflicting parties. He emphasized the importance of reinstating a crucial grain deal for secure Black Sea passage.

Erdogan intends to communicate any significant outcomes from his dialogue with Putin to European and U.S. counterparts, further reinforcing Turkey's role as a key diplomatic player.

