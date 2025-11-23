Erdogan's Diplomacy: Pursuing Peace & Grain Passage
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss peace in Ukraine and the Black Sea grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following talks, Erdogan aims to share outcomes with European and U.S. leaders. His efforts demonstrate Turkey's commitment to fostering peace in the region.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced plans for a crucial phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to revitalize peace efforts in Ukraine. The conversation is set to take place on Monday.
Addressing media at the G20 summit in South Africa, Erdogan underscored Turkey's commitment to peace in the region and its intention to act as a mediator between conflicting parties. He emphasized the importance of reinstating a crucial grain deal for secure Black Sea passage.
Erdogan intends to communicate any significant outcomes from his dialogue with Putin to European and U.S. counterparts, further reinforcing Turkey's role as a key diplomatic player.
