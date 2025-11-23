Controversial Electoral Roll Overhaul Sparks Debate in India

Yogendra Yadav, recognized for his expertise in psephology, voiced strong criticisms on Sunday regarding the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and West Bengal. Yadav contended that this initiative serves as a precursor to broader electoral changes.

During a public meeting at Bharat Sabha Hall, Yadav opined that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is resolute in its pursuit of victory in the 2026 Bengal elections, employing the SIR process as a lever to decrease the electoral tally in opposition territories.

Citing past attempts and contending that the BJP views SIR as a fallback strategy to reduce electorate numbers and alleging the measure constitutes 'the highest disenfranchisement ever', Yadav raised questions about the selection criteria for implementing SIR in specific states.

