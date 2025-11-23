Geneva Gathering: Delicate Diplomacy on Ukrainian Peace Plan

In a crucial attempt to defuse the Ukraine conflict, officials from Ukraine, the United States, and Europe gathered in Geneva on Sunday for high-stakes talks. The discussions focus on a 28-point peace plan proposed by Washington, which necessitates Ukraine making significant concessions to Moscow, raising concerns among Kyiv and its allies.

Despite the proposal, doubts persist regarding its acceptance, as key diplomatic figures, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, assert the plan's U.S. origin amidst confusion on its creation. President Trump has stipulated a tight deadline for Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to deliberate, adding pressure to a precarious situation marked by Russian territorial gains.

European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, express skepticism about reaching a swift agreement, emphasizing the complex nature of negotiations with Russia. Meanwhile, Ukraine grapples with internal challenges and external pressures to accept conditions that might compromise its sovereignty and international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)