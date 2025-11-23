Left Menu

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

With the registration deadline nearing, 56 political parties have registered with Nepal's Election Commission for the upcoming general election. This includes the prominent Nepali Congress, while parties like the CPN-UML have not yet registered. Meanwhile, over 800,000 new voters have joined the electoral roll, reshaping the political landscape.

Updated: 23-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:56 IST
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge
As the general election approaches, Nepal's Election Commission has seen a surge in registered political parties, with the tally reaching 56 as of Sunday, including the influential Nepali Congress. The deadline for registration is set for November 26. Despite the influx, significant parties like the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) have yet to confirm their participation.

The political scene is marked by contention, as the CPN-UML, led by former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, demands the reinstatement of the House of Representatives. A related case is currently pending in the Supreme Court. Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki's government faces criticism from opposition leaders who label it as "unconstitutional."

Adding to the electoral dynamics, 837,094 new voters have been included in the roll, with many young citizens motivated by the recent Gen Z movement that led to Oli's ousting. This development, alongside the registration of new parties, signals a shift in Nepal's political landscape ahead of the March election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

