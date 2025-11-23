Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

As the general election approaches, Nepal's Election Commission has seen a surge in registered political parties, with the tally reaching 56 as of Sunday, including the influential Nepali Congress. The deadline for registration is set for November 26. Despite the influx, significant parties like the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) have yet to confirm their participation.

The political scene is marked by contention, as the CPN-UML, led by former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, demands the reinstatement of the House of Representatives. A related case is currently pending in the Supreme Court. Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki's government faces criticism from opposition leaders who label it as "unconstitutional."

Adding to the electoral dynamics, 837,094 new voters have been included in the roll, with many young citizens motivated by the recent Gen Z movement that led to Oli's ousting. This development, alongside the registration of new parties, signals a shift in Nepal's political landscape ahead of the March election.

